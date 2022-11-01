Zoo Buddy: Timmy the Tiger!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Timmy! He’s the tiger at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.

Lisa Taylor, general curator at the zoo, says he came to them from a circus a few years ago.

Now, he’s one of the most popular animals at the zoo for visitors.

Maria Foster is one of the carnivore zookeepers that take care of Timmy. She says he’s very photogenic when he wants to be. He is the first exhibit on the Catwalk at the zoo.

Also, tigers are great swimmers, which is something our domestic cats are not known for.

Foster says Timmy will spend all day lounging in the water and playing with his toys.

Halloween is over, but you can give your pumpkins some new life! The zoo says they’re accepting pumpkin donations because they can use it as extra enrichment for the animals.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. every day of the week. They’re working on the new sloth exhibit now, so stay tuned for updates.

