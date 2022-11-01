Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Zoo Buddy: Timmy the Tiger!

Meet Timmy the Tiger! You can usually find him lounging in his pool at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Timmy! He’s the tiger at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.

Lisa Taylor, general curator at the zoo, says he came to them from a circus a few years ago.

Now, he’s one of the most popular animals at the zoo for visitors.

Maria Foster is one of the carnivore zookeepers that take care of Timmy. She says he’s very photogenic when he wants to be. He is the first exhibit on the Catwalk at the zoo.

Also, tigers are great swimmers, which is something our domestic cats are not known for.

Foster says Timmy will spend all day lounging in the water and playing with his toys.

Halloween is over, but you can give your pumpkins some new life! The zoo says they’re accepting pumpkin donations because they can use it as extra enrichment for the animals.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. every day of the week. They’re working on the new sloth exhibit now, so stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Jan Daniels receives award after starting SOS: Signs of Suicide program.
Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 11/01
Third Halloween day crash claims another NELA life
Meet Timmy the Tiger! You can usually find him lounging in his pool at the Louisiana Purchase...
Zoo Buddy: Timmy the Tiger!
If you find yourself in Caldwell parish and need a bite to eat, head to Columbia to The Barn...
Feed Your Soul: A dash of family and a pinch of history