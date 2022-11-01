Third Halloween day crash claims another NELA life

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one Monroe woman on Halloween day.

On Oct. 31, just after 1:30 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to the crash on La. Hwy. 838 at Well Rd. The crash killed Kieta M. Hale, 45.

LSP says the investigation shows that Hale was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna going south on Well Rd. A 2015 Kenworth concrete truck was going west on La. Hwy. 838.

According to officials, Hale did not stop at the stop sign and was hit by the Kenworth. Hale was restrained but was injured and transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kenworth was also restrained, but not injured.

LSP says impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LSP says they would like to remind the community “that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.”

