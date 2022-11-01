Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Third Halloween day crash claims another NELA life

(KGWN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one Monroe woman on Halloween day.

On Oct. 31, just after 1:30 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to the crash on La. Hwy. 838 at Well Rd. The crash killed Kieta M. Hale, 45.

LSP says the investigation shows that Hale was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna going south on Well Rd. A 2015 Kenworth concrete truck was going west on La. Hwy. 838.

According to officials, Hale did not stop at the stop sign and was hit by the Kenworth. Hale was restrained but was injured and transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kenworth was also restrained, but not injured.

LSP says impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LSP says they would like to remind the community “that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Apartment fire
State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigation into RV fire death in Monroe

Latest News

Meet Timmy the Tiger! You can usually find him lounging in his pool at the Louisiana Purchase...
Zoo Buddy: Timmy the Tiger!
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 11/01
Meet Timmy the Tiger! You can usually find him lounging in his pool at the Louisiana Purchase...
Zoo Buddy: Timmy the Tiger!
If you find yourself in Caldwell parish and need a bite to eat, head to Columbia to The Barn...
Feed Your Soul: A dash of family and a pinch of history