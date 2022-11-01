State and local leaders participate in groundbreaking for Biomedical Research and Innovation Park

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An exciting day at the Biomedical Research and Innovation Park (BRIP) on the ULM College of Pharmacy campus.

“It’s gonna really provide a lot more opportunity in this area for people to realize their dreams without having to go somewhere else,” Governor John Bel Edwards told KNOE.

State and local leaders took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for BRIP.

Once complete, the 60,000-square-foot facility will be an incubator for medical research and design and is expected to create 175 jobs and have a $30 million impact over five years.

“Today, we begin the process that will eventually allow our faculty and students to partner with leading researchers and companies from around the world,” ULM President Dr. Ron Berry explained. “To create a hub for economic development and innovation. Improve communities and improve lives.”

The first part of the project will use money from a federal Economic Development (EDA) Grant to construct roads.

“We will be under construction with the streets by the end of the year, early next year,” BRIP Board Member Joe Holyfield said. “Then the building construction will begin in the summer next year, followed by 12-18 months of construction.”

So far, the state has contributed $24 million toward the project. Edwards says that’s only possible because of his administration’s responsible handling of the budget.

“Had you come to see me six years ago, I would have said ‘can’t do it.’ But we have worked really hard in Louisiana to overcome the largest budget deficit ever,” said Edwards. “To diversity our economy. To make sure that we are unable to invest in education.”

The governor also committed to allocate an additional $4 million for the project, which he says is needed to combat the rising cost of construction materials due to inflation.

“So we have multiple ways to do it,” Edwards told KNOE. “We are going to work with the legislative delegation to identify the way forward. The funding is there, and there are enough different ways to do it that I feel very comfortable making that commitment.”

After attending the groundbreaking event, Edwards spoke to the Monroe Chamber of Commerce.

He highlighted the state’s unemployment rate and investments in Northeast Louisiana.

“We have actually set all-time lows for unemployment each of the last four months,” said Edwards. “So today, as we gather here, whether you are looking at seasonally adjusted or not seasonally adjusted rates, the unemployment rates in the State of Louisiana are the lowest they have ever been.”

Edwards also renewed his commitment to a passenger rail line on the I-20 corridor.

