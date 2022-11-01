Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Patrick Ford steps up as Carroll’s interim football head coach

Ford got his first win as a head coach against Richwood last Friday
By Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With all the uncertainty surrounding Carroll’s football program after head coach Brandon Landers and eight other coaches were suspended for the rest of the regular and postseason due to an altercation at Franklin Parish during a game. Patrick Ford has stepped to help guide the undefeated Bulldogs through the final games in the regular season and the postseason. On November 2, 2022 the Bulldogs coaching staff will head to Baton Rouge and make their appeal on the decision to suspend them. Sports reporter Megan Murray heads into the dog pound to see how much bark the Bulldogs have left in them after losing most of their coaching staff.

