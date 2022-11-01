Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 43-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested in Poinsett County after deputies said he was pointing a gun at people driving past him on the highway.

Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated assault, and drug and firearm possession.

According to an incident report from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Jay-Ryan Woods was sent to Highway 49 between Waldenburg and Fisher in reference to a black pickup truck parked on the road.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver, later identified as Jones, was outside of his vehicle and pointing a firearm at people as they drove by.

Officers were able to get Jones out of the vehicle and arrested him.

Jones told Deputy Woods he was trying to wave someone down due to his truck running out of gas and his father going to get a gas can to help him. He denied any allegations of him pointing a gun at traffic.

During a probable cause search of Jones’ vehicle, the deputy found a couple of bags of drugs, as well as a rifle and its ammo.

Jones remains in the Poinsett County Detention Center, according to online rosters.

