Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic

Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated...
Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated assault, and drug and firearm possession.(Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 43-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested in Poinsett County after deputies said he was pointing a gun at people driving past him on the highway.

Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated assault, and drug and firearm possession.

According to an incident report from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Jay-Ryan Woods was sent to Highway 49 between Waldenburg and Fisher in reference to a black pickup truck parked on the road.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver, later identified as Jones, was outside of his vehicle and pointing a firearm at people as they drove by.

Officers were able to get Jones out of the vehicle and arrested him.

Jones told Deputy Woods he was trying to wave someone down due to his truck running out of gas and his father going to get a gas can to help him. He denied any allegations of him pointing a gun at traffic.

During a probable cause search of Jones’ vehicle, the deputy found a couple of bags of drugs, as well as a rifle and its ammo.

Jones remains in the Poinsett County Detention Center, according to online rosters.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Jan Daniels receives award after starting SOS: Signs of Suicide program.
Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA

Latest News

Antonio Ford
AARONS ACES: ANTONIO FORD
Meet Timmy the Tiger! You can usually find him lounging in his pool at the Louisiana Purchase...
Zoo Buddy: Timmy the Tiger!
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 11/01
Third Halloween day crash claims another NELA life
Meet Timmy the Tiger! You can usually find him lounging in his pool at the Louisiana Purchase...
Zoo Buddy: Timmy the Tiger!