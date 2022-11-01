Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Holtzclaw/Talbert challenge Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez in next week’s election

Sterlington
Sterlington(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sterlington, La. (KNOE) - Voters in Sterlington will be choosing a new mayor next week.

Current Alderman Matt Talbert and former Alderman Lucy Holtzclaw are challenging incumbent Mayor Caesar Velasquez.

“I want to make sure that we continue to lay down the groundwork and make sure that it’s all set,” Velasquez told KNOE as to why he is seeking a second term. “So once I do leave office, everything will go in the right direction and prosper for Sterlington,”

Velasquez says he wants to make sure the town continues to pay down its debt so he can focus on economic development.

“Making sure we can start driving the commercial development here in Sterlington,” explained Velasquez. “That’s probably the only thing that we haven’t really grown in is the development of commercial businesses.”

Meanwhile, Talbert says he will focus on rebuilding Sterlington’s Police Department if elected.

“We have to rebuild that where we can take care of our senior citizens and single moms,” Talbert said. “We gotta protect life and property.”

Holtzclaw, who owns a photography business in Monroe, says she has the experience to make Sterlington a small business hub.

“They’re actually already calling me asking me what I am going to do on January 1,” Holtzclaw told KNOE. “How we can work together to bring new businesses to Sterlington.”

She also adds that repairing the town’s aging sewer system is critical to recruiting business.

Talbert, a small business owner, says running a town is very similar.

“The idea is for every dollar that comes in is to turn around and turn that into six dollars or eight dollars. You do that by going after state or federal funding,” Talbert explained.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
CARROLL VS
Carroll football coaches out on bond after game skirmish
Apartment fire
State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigation into RV fire death in Monroe
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say

Latest News

EARLY VOTING OUACHITA PARISH
Steady stream of early voters in Ouachita Parish
EARLY VOTING OUACHITA PARISH
EARLY VOTING OUACHITA PARISH
Halloween Evening forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
KNOE Halloween Evening forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
If you find yourself in Caldwell parish and need a bite to eat, head to Columbia to The Barn...
Feed Your Soul: A dash of family and a pinch of history