Holtzclaw/Talbert challenge Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez in next week’s election

Sterlington, La. (KNOE) - Voters in Sterlington will be choosing a new mayor next week.

Current Alderman Matt Talbert and former Alderman Lucy Holtzclaw are challenging incumbent Mayor Caesar Velasquez.

“I want to make sure that we continue to lay down the groundwork and make sure that it’s all set,” Velasquez told KNOE as to why he is seeking a second term. “So once I do leave office, everything will go in the right direction and prosper for Sterlington,”

Velasquez says he wants to make sure the town continues to pay down its debt so he can focus on economic development.

“Making sure we can start driving the commercial development here in Sterlington,” explained Velasquez. “That’s probably the only thing that we haven’t really grown in is the development of commercial businesses.”

Meanwhile, Talbert says he will focus on rebuilding Sterlington’s Police Department if elected.

“We have to rebuild that where we can take care of our senior citizens and single moms,” Talbert said. “We gotta protect life and property.”

Holtzclaw, who owns a photography business in Monroe, says she has the experience to make Sterlington a small business hub.

“They’re actually already calling me asking me what I am going to do on January 1,” Holtzclaw told KNOE. “How we can work together to bring new businesses to Sterlington.”

She also adds that repairing the town’s aging sewer system is critical to recruiting business.

Talbert, a small business owner, says running a town is very similar.

“The idea is for every dollar that comes in is to turn around and turn that into six dollars or eight dollars. You do that by going after state or federal funding,” Talbert explained.

