Aaron’s Aces: Antonio “Cadillac” Ford

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Chiefs broke a 4 game losing streak behind the legs of Antonio “Cadillac” Ford after beating Pineville, 41-7. Ford finished with 266 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Rebels, earning him this weeks Aaron’s Aces honors. Ford has been the centerpiece of the Chiefs offense all year long and he will try to continue that trend against Alexandria and through out the playoffs.

