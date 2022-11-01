Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Aaron’s Aces: Antonio “Cadillac” Ford

Ford finished with 266 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win against Pineville
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Chiefs broke a 4 game losing streak behind the legs of Antonio “Cadillac” Ford after beating Pineville, 41-7. Ford finished with 266 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Rebels, earning him this weeks Aaron’s Aces honors. Ford has been the centerpiece of the Chiefs offense all year long and he will try to continue that trend against Alexandria and through out the playoffs.

