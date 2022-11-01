Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

74-year-old man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods

Authorities in Maine found a 74-year-old man who had gone missing for 30 hours in the woods. (SOURCE: Maine Department of Fisheries & Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in Maine said a 74-year-old man who had been missing in the woods for 30 hours has been found.

The Department of Fisheries & Wildlife said game warden Michael Latti and his K9, Luna, located the Etna man Monday afternoon.

The department said the man was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending 30 hours lost in the woods.

Fortunately, game wardens were able to rehydrate the man, warm him up and fly him out of the woods via a Maine Forest Service helicopter. The man was later examined and released from care in good health.

The man told officials he did not think he would have survived another night in the woods. He said he knew he was saved when he heard Luna’s bell and felt the dog lick his face.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Jan Daniels receives award after starting SOS: Signs of Suicide program.
Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA

Latest News

Max Schachter leaves the courtroom at the Broward County Courthouse for the sentencing hearing...
Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter
President Joe Biden speaks about gas prices and oil companies profits, in the Roosevelt Room of...
LIVE: Biden discusses Social Security, Medicare
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia
Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by missile strikes in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine on...
Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says