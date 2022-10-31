Steady stream of early voters in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Early voting in Ouachita parish began Oct. 25, 2022. According to the Registrar of Voters in Ouachita parish, Isabelle Butler, they’ve seen a steady stream of about 500 voters show up each day.

With only one and a half day’s left to cast a ballot early, Ouachita parish has had 6,696 people show up to vote in person.

According to Dr. Joshua Stockley, professor of Political Science at ULM, the numbers across the state are showing low early voter turnout. He said this is because many people of Louisiana know that the main two elections are not competitive.

“I don’t think we’re gonna see anything historical coming out of our state elections. The voting numbers are down, so I don’t think we’re gonna see a large number of Louisianans turning out to vote,” Dr. Stockley said.

Dr. Stockley explained that many voters believe the election is likely to end up in the republicans favor, so they do not feel like their vote will make a difference.

According to one voter, Ed Lovelady, voting is the main way to make your voice heard and contribute to society.

“I think if you don’t show up, you don’t have any way to complain. The reality is, the more of us that show up, the more likely the voice of the people is going to be heard above all the other noise,” Lovelady said.

Dr. Stockley mentioned that the two major disconcerting elements of this election is the lack of voter turnout, along with the lack of competition.

“It is sad to me that there are not more competitive, more high-profiled, both challengers and incumbents in an election. We should have a good choice, we should have competitive choices, and we just don’t have that this year in Louisiana,” Stockley said.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.