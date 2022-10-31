Spooky Statistic: Children more likely to get hit, killed by cars on Halloween

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Did you know that, according to Arkansas State Police, children are more than twice as likely to get hit and killed by a car than on any other day of the year?

ASP says this is from a lack of visibility during the nighttime.

Police are offering these tips to help keep children safe:

A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds

If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you

Agree on a specific time your children should return home

Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car

Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends

Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home

Take care to avoid any food allergies

