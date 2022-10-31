Spooky Statistic: Children more likely to get hit, killed by cars on Halloween
Oct. 31, 2022
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Did you know that, according to Arkansas State Police, children are more than twice as likely to get hit and killed by a car than on any other day of the year?
ASP says this is from a lack of visibility during the nighttime.
Police are offering these tips to help keep children safe:
- A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds
- If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you
- Agree on a specific time your children should return home
- Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car
- Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends
- Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home
- Take care to avoid any food allergies
