Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

SPD: Halloween safety tips for families, children, and relatives with Alzheimer’s disease

SPD: Halloween safety tips for families, children, and relatives with Alzheimer’s disease
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The celebration for Halloween is happening throughout the weekend, but Sterlington Police Department is giving out quick tips before trick-or-treating continues on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

There’s a growing number of truck-or-treat events in northeast Louisiana, Chief Barry Bonner of Sterlington police says the rules of safety still apply to families going to a different outside their neighborhood to get their treats.

Bonner says parents should tell their children don’t walk off with a stranger, stay in a group, and never get in a vehicle with a stranger. Bonner also gives advice to relatives, who are battling Alzheimer’s disease/dementia, to ensure they can still enjoy Halloween festivities and pass out candy.

“Let them participate and be involved, but you definitely want to be there with them,” says Bonner. “But if they’re at the point where that kind of thing will set them off, or really confuse them real bad - if you want to give out candy, we suggest you put the bowl of candy outside and have a sign on it reading please take one.”

“Now, that’s going to be the honor system for the little ones and hopefully they’ll go by that. But there won’t be that constant ringing of the doorbell that could really set someone off with Alzheimer’s or dementia,” Bonner stated.

Sterlington Police Department will patrol the streets and pass out candy on the evening of Halloween.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CARROLL VS
Carroll football coaches out on bond after game skirmish
FarmervilleBusCrash165 - clipped version
Crash near Farmerville involves school bus
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Deadly crash
Caldwell Parish crash kills one, injures another

Latest News

SPD: Halloween safety tips for families, children, and relatives with Alzheimer’s disease
SPD: Halloween safety tips for families, children, and relatives with Alzheimer’s disease
A man was fatally shot in a Hammond neighborhood Sunday (Oct. 30), after allegedly firing a...
Man fatally shot Sunday in confrontation with Tangipahoa deputies; LSP investigating
MedCamps of Louisiana brings in nearly 2000 people for Fall Bash 2022
MedCamps of Louisiana brings in nearly 2000 people for Fall Bash 2022
MedCamps of Louisiana brings in nearly 2000 people for Fall Bash 2022
MedCamps of Louisiana brings in nearly 2000 people for Fall Bash 2022