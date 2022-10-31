SPD: Halloween safety tips for families, children, and relatives with Alzheimer’s disease

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The celebration for Halloween is happening throughout the weekend, but Sterlington Police Department is giving out quick tips before trick-or-treating continues on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

There’s a growing number of truck-or-treat events in northeast Louisiana, Chief Barry Bonner of Sterlington police says the rules of safety still apply to families going to a different outside their neighborhood to get their treats.

Bonner says parents should tell their children don’t walk off with a stranger, stay in a group, and never get in a vehicle with a stranger. Bonner also gives advice to relatives, who are battling Alzheimer’s disease/dementia, to ensure they can still enjoy Halloween festivities and pass out candy.

“Let them participate and be involved, but you definitely want to be there with them,” says Bonner. “But if they’re at the point where that kind of thing will set them off, or really confuse them real bad - if you want to give out candy, we suggest you put the bowl of candy outside and have a sign on it reading please take one.”

“Now, that’s going to be the honor system for the little ones and hopefully they’ll go by that. But there won’t be that constant ringing of the doorbell that could really set someone off with Alzheimer’s or dementia,” Bonner stated.

Sterlington Police Department will patrol the streets and pass out candy on the evening of Halloween.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.