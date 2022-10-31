Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Services announced for celebration of Jerry Lee Lewis’ life

Murió la leyenda del rock Jerry Lee Lewis. Foto archivo: AP
Murió la leyenda del rock Jerry Lee Lewis. Foto archivo: AP(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Services have been announced for music legend Jerry Lee Lewis.

Lewis was born and raised in Ferriday. He died Friday at 87 years old at his home in Desoto County, Ms.

His first service will be Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Hernando Funeral Home in Hernando, Ms. The second service will be in Ferriday on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Young’s Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until noon.

A private burial will take place following the second service.

A celebration of Lewis’ life is planned for Saturday starting at 1 p.m. at the Delta Music Museum and Arcade Center in Ferriday.

All services are open to the public, but capacity is limited.

OPSO urges families to check online sex offender registry before trick-or-treating
Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning