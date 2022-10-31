Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) -

The Ruston police responded to a city water pump station in the 600 block of Lee Ave. around 9:20 a.m.

Ruston Police Chief Steve Rogers says a subcontractor, 62-year-old James Burch of Marion, was working on the lift station when dirt fell on top of him.

Burch was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.