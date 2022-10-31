Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning

By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) -

The Ruston police responded to a city water pump station in the 600 block of Lee Ave. around 9:20 a.m.

Ruston Police Chief Steve Rogers says a subcontractor, 62-year-old James Burch of Marion, was working on the lift station when dirt fell on top of him.

Burch was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

