OPSO urges families to check online sex offender registry before trick-or-treating

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging families to check the online sex offender registry before trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Public Information Officer Glenn Springfield of OPSO says it’s critical for caregivers to have real-time access to sex offenders in Ouachita Parish during festivities and throughout the year. Springfield describes “real-time access” as a sex offender registry link on OPSO’s website and social media pages, where it shows the sex offender’s addresses, zip codes and names.

According to the sheriff’s office, over half of all sexual assaults occur within one mile of the victim’s home. Springfield says to protect children while enjoying Halloween festivities, caregivers must know where the sex offenders live.

Ouachita Parish residents can register their addresses online to receive updates by email on what’s happening in their neighborhoods.

OPSO’s Halloween Safety Guide is available online year-round.

