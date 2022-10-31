Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

OPSO urges families to check online sex offender registry before trick-or-treating

Trick-or-Treating
Trick-or-Treating(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging families to check the online sex offender registry before trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Public Information Officer Glenn Springfield of OPSO says it’s critical for caregivers to have real-time access to sex offenders in Ouachita Parish during festivities and throughout the year. Springfield describes “real-time access” as a sex offender registry link on OPSO’s website and social media pages, where it shows the sex offender’s addresses, zip codes and names.

According to the sheriff’s office, over half of all sexual assaults occur within one mile of the victim’s home. Springfield says to protect children while enjoying Halloween festivities, caregivers must know where the sex offenders live.

Ouachita Parish residents can register their addresses online to receive updates by email on what’s happening in their neighborhoods.

OPSO’s Halloween Safety Guide is available online year-round.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
CARROLL VS
Carroll football coaches out on bond after game skirmish
Apartment fire
State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigation into RV fire death in Monroe
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say

Latest News

Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
Back to School
El Dorado high school students to go through detectors entering school
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/31