Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe resident has been awarded $25,000 in recognition of her extraordinary work for the children of Louisiana.

Jan B. Daniels won the Blue Cross Foundation Angel Award. Daniels, one of nine Louisiana residents to receive the award, is the youth development coordinator at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.

The Blue Cross Foundation said the award is “one of Louisiana’s oldest and most-recognized celebrations of everyday people doing extraordinarily good work for our state’s children.”

Through Daniel’s role at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana, she began a program after a family friend lost a child to suicide. The program is called SOS: Signs of Suicide.

Through SOS, Daniels implemented evidence-based approaches to teach the community how to recognize the signs of suicide in someone. what to say to them, and how to get connected with proper providers and resources.

