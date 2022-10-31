Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween.

LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy of Winnfield, was going westbound in a Chevrolet pickup truck on U.S. 84.

For reasons still unknown, LSP says Kennedy’s truck crossed the centerlines into the eastbound lane and hit a 2021 Kenworth. Kennedy, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, who was restrained, had no injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

Just 30 minutes later, around 7:30 a.m., LSP responded to another crash. This crash, claiming the life of 44-year-old Kelly Allen, involved one vehicle and happened on U.S. 71 near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish lines.

LSP says Allen was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 and going northbound on U.S. 71. For reasons still unknown, Allen lost control of the truck, exited the roadway, and hit a guardrail before overturning into Saline Bayou. It is not known at this time if Allen was wearing a seatbelt.

Allen was pronounced dead on the scene. A routine toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The causes of both crashes are still under investigation. LSP says they want to remind the community that distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in Louisiana.

“Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving,” LSP said in a press release. “A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.”

