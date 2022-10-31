Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

El Dorado high school students to go through detectors entering school

By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado Superintendent’s Office has announced that El Dorado High School will begin using the Opengate Detection System on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Staff will receive training on how to properly use the equipment, and the building will be open at 7 a.m. each day next week. The Superintendent’s office encourages students to arrive early.

The procedure for entering the building will be:

  1. Enter through the designated door.
  2. Remove the backpack from back and place in front of your person.
  3. Remove Chromebook from the backpack.
  4. Place Chromebook on the table.
  5. Keep the backpack on your person.
  6. Slide Chromebook on table to other side of Opengate Detection System.
  7. Walk through Opengate Detection System.
  8. Pick up the Chromebook from the table.
  9. Place Chromebook in backpack.
  10. Continue to class.

If the system signals anything as a student enters, the student must:

  1. Pick up Chromebook
  2. Step to the side
  3. Additional search measures will be taken

For a demonstration on how to properly enter the building, do so here.

