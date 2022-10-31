Arkansas gas prices continue to fall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in the Natural State saw a drop in gas prices, averaging $3.21 per gallon.

GasBuddy.com reports that prices fell 7 cents per gallon in the last week.

However, prices are still 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand nearly 15 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72/g today. The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago,” GasBuddy reported.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.