Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Arkansas gas prices continue to fall

(Gray)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in the Natural State saw a drop in gas prices, averaging $3.21 per gallon.

GasBuddy.com reports that prices fell 7 cents per gallon in the last week.

REGION 8 PRICES: PUMP PATROL

However, prices are still 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand nearly 15 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72/g today. The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago,” GasBuddy reported.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
CARROLL VS
Carroll football coaches out on bond after game skirmish
Apartment fire
State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigation into RV fire death in Monroe
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say

Latest News

Back to School
El Dorado high school students to go through detectors entering school
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/31
Jan Daniels receives award after starting SOS: Signs of Suicide program.
Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA
Apartment fire
State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigation into RV fire death in Monroe