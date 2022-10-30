Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

NEDHSA hosts October Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority hosted Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in three cities across the region Saturday morning.

Teams were stationed in Monroe, Bastrop, and Grambling from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, where residents could drop off their expired medications.

Some ULM College of Pharmacy students were on-site inside Brookshire’s on North 18th Street in Monroe volunteering to educate shoppers on what medications to dispose of. Teams introduced a self-disposable pouch that safely gets rid of unwanted medications right in the homes, without residents having to travel to local authorities.

Anyone in the community can pick up one of those pouches at no cost for their meds at NEDHSA, located at 2513 Ferrand Street in Monroe. Kara Etienne, NEDHSA’s Opioid Use Disorder Prevention Manager, says the mental health service organization will provide as many pouches as anyone needs.

Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is held each year during the months of April and October.

