MedCamps of Louisiana brings in nearly 2000 people for Fall Bash 2022

CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - Families in northeast Louisiana put on their Halloween costumes for MedCamps of Louisiana’s Fall Bash 2022 Saturday evening.

The event was held at Camp Alabama in Choudrant on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. This family-oriented event consisted of trick-or-treating, carnival games, and a petting zoo for the Halloween weekend. The organization’s annual fall bash is just one of the fundraisers that the nonprofit hosts to be able to provide camping experiences to children living with chronic illnesses and disabilities free of charge during the summer.

Nearly 2,000 people attended this year’s fall bash.

