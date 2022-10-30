Grambling earns first SWAC win of the season over Alcorn State

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The tigers get back in the win column for the first time since September 10th. This is also head coach Hue Jackson;s first SWAC win of his career. Grambling dominated on defense with a pick-six and only holding the Braves to one touchdown, 35-6 the final. Up next Grambling hosts Arkansas Pine-Bluff for homecoming next Saturday.

