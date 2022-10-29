Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Ruston breezes by Ouachita, West Monroe holds off Ash, Neville beats Franklin Parish

More week 9 action
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -In our game of the week against Ruston and Ouachita, Bearcats’ head coach Jerrod Baugh didn’t miss a beat, dominating the Lions 47-13. West Monroe going toe-to-toe with Ash but Rebels hold them off, 24-13. Neville hosting Franklin Parish in their regular season finale and the Tigers put on a show as they roll past the Patriots 51 to 28.

