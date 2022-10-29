Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Carroll remains undefeated with a district rivalry win against Richwood

Bulldogs defeat Rams, 19-16
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a matchup between original district rivals, the undefeated Carroll Bulldogs hosted the 5-3 Richwood Rams. The first half featured stellar defense by both squads, holding their opponent to one touchdown. The second half, however, belonged to Amareya Greeley. He scored two touchdowns, including a 43-yard touchdown run on a fake punt. The Bulldogs held on to defeat the Rams, 19-16. Behind interim Head Coach Patrick Ford, Carroll remains undefeated with an 8-0 record.

