75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood

A deputy is pictured with a large boa constrictor caught in a St. Lucie County neighborhood on Friday.(Source: St. Lucie County Sheriff's office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials.

And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this.

A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St. Lucie County neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that a deputy wrangled the 75-pound snake with help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

There’s no word on what will happen to the boa.

