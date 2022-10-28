WMPD PD K-9 unit looking for votes

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department’s Belgian Malinois, Darko, is looking for votes in an online voting contest for a chance to win $2,500.

The grant from Aftermath is up for grabs to the top four dogs with the most votes.

The winnings can only be used for canine training, maintenance, or additional dogs.

Those who want to vote can go to the site once a day or post on social media to vote for their favorite dog.

Darko is competing against hundreds of dogs including 46 from Louisiana.

Sgt. Daniel Freeland, West Monroe Police Department street crimes K-9 handler says his job with Darko is demanding but rewarding.

“It’s the most rewarding and the hardest thing I’ve done as a cop. It’s a lot of work you train every day. You have certain hours every week you train. You have spent a week at recertification every year. It’s he goes home with me. I take care of him and at home, he’s like a big pet at home. But once we get in the car and go to work, he knows it’s time to go to work, " said Freeland.

Here is the link to vote for Darko that ends at midnight on October 31st.

