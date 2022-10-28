Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. South Korea reported Thursday that North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch occurred on Friday but gave no further details including how far the weapon flew.

The launch, the latest in a series of weapons tests by North Korea in recent weeks, came as South Korea is wrapping an annual military drill that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

