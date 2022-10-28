Mangham runs over Rayville, St. Frederick rolls past River Oaks, Cedar Creek puts up a shutout against Lincoln Prep

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mangham’s Jalen Williams improves his rushing touchdown total to 36 on the season with a 6 TD performance against Rayville, 62-8. St. Frederick rolls past River Oaks to win back-to-back games, 54-6. Cedar Creek puts up a shutout against Lincoln Prep, 55-0. Caden Middleton also sets the Cedar Creek passing touchdown record with 41.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.