Mangham runs over Rayville, St. Frederick rolls past River Oaks, Cedar Creek puts up a shutout against Lincoln Prep

More week 9 action from across northeast Louisiana
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mangham’s Jalen Williams improves his rushing touchdown total to 36 on the season with a 6 TD performance against Rayville, 62-8. St. Frederick rolls past River Oaks to win back-to-back games, 54-6. Cedar Creek puts up a shutout against Lincoln Prep, 55-0. Caden Middleton also sets the Cedar Creek passing touchdown record with 41.

