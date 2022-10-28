Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Deaf 5-year-old has amazing reaction to seeing deaf character on kids’ TV show

A video shows 5-year-old Silas react to a deaf character on “Dino Dana." (Source: @feliciaaquilo / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A deaf 5-year-old’s shocked reaction to seeing a deaf character on a children’s TV series is why his mom says representation matters.

A video shared by Instagram user @feliciaaquilo shows her deaf son, Silas, reacting to the appearance of a character on “Dino Dana,” a Canadian television series for kids on Amazon Prime Video.

The character appears to be wearing a hearing aid.

“Wow, he’s deaf,” Silas says while signing “deaf.”

“Just like who?” his mom says.

“Like me!” Silas says.

Silas has cochlear implants, electronic devices with an external portion, and a surgically implanted portion that allows him to perceive sound.

His mom said Silas’ development of spoken language since receiving the device has been “a beautiful, unexpected and ongoing journey. His progress is unbelievable.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

CARROLL VS
Franklin Parish Sheriff issues warrants to three Carroll football coaches
Apartment fire
One person escapes RV fire in Monroe, another person dies
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades
Henry Hodges, pictured in a 2021, was sentenced to death in 1992 by a Nashville jury that found...
GRAPHIC: Death row inmate on suicide watch severed penis, attorney says

Latest News

Christine Priola appeared for her sentencing hearing in Washington, DC on Friday for her role...
Former Ohio school worker sentenced for role in January 6th Capitol attack
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/28
A boy in Kentucky has become a dribbling sensation at 4 years old.
Kentucky boy becomes dribbling sensation at 4 years old
FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction
The lawsuit names Dinesh D’Souza and True the Vote, as well as the organization’s executive...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film