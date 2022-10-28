Caldwell Parish crash kills one, injures another

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Caldwell Parish on Oct. 27, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m.

LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday that happened on Louisiana Hwy. 126 at Cut Thru Rd. The crash killed 66-year-old Robert Holden.

LSP say a Chevy Silverado, driven by Logan Temple of Grayson, was driving south on Cut Thru Rd. when she made a wide left turn onto La. Hwy. 126. A GMC Yukon, which Holden was a passenger in, was traveling east on the highway at the same time. The Yukon allegedly went to dodge the truck to avoid collision and oversteered, causing the Yukon to start overturning.

Holden was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries. LSP says Holden was not wearing a seatbelt. The Caldwell Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Holden dead at the scene.

The driver of the Yukon, 54-year-old Tammy Perot, was also ejected from the vehicle during the crash. LSP says Perot was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Temple, who was driving the Chevy, was wearing her seatbelt and was uninjured.

LSP says impairment is not suspected. However, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

“Inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state,” Troopers say. “It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert. Troopers would also like to remind motorists that buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.”

