Amite beats Sterlington in a battle of defending State Champions, West Ouachita keeps Pineville winless, and Jena captures District 2-3A title with win over Caldwell Parish
Week 9 starts with a Thursday night bang
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington hosted Amite in a battle between the defending 3A and 2A State Champions. It came down to the wire, but Amite pulled out the 26-20 victory against the Panthers. West Ouachita welcomed in winless Pineville, looking to end its four-game losing skid on Senior Night. Behind running back Antonio Ford’s 239 yards and three touchdowns, the Chiefs beat the Rebels 41-7 to pick up their first district win. Jena marched into Caldwell Parish and defeated the Spartans, 44-22. With the win, the Giants capture the District 2-3A title.
