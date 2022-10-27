ULM cancels Bayouval 2022 Music Festival

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe has announced that the Bayouval 2022 Music Festival has been canceled.

ULM says they have decided to cancel the event due to the inclement weather forecasted over the weekend.

The Bayouval festival was supposed to be a fundraiser for scholarship money benefiting the ULM School of Visual and Performing Arts. A new date for a ULM spring music festival to benefit VAPA students will be announced.

ULM says anyone who has purchased tickets to Bayouval will receive a full refund. Contact fry@ulm.edu with any questions regarding refunds.

If you wish to donate to the Dr. Derle Long Memorial Scholarship fund can visit webservices.ulm.edu/give, then select “My Passion” and enter “Dr. Derle Long Memorial Scholarship” as their specification.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.