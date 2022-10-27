Trick or Trunk at Lea Joyner Church

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for a safe place for your kids to trick or treat on Halloween the Lea Joyner United Methodist Church is hosting Trick or Trunk. Members invite you to break out your costumes and take part in the fun.

“It is important to us to provide a safe fun environment to trick-or-treat and show God’s love to our community. It is entirely safe so bring your children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews to have a fun time. Kids will be able to get all the candy they want and play games,” Martin explained.

Martin said it will be Monday, October 31st from 6 p.m to 8 p.m at the Lea Joyner Church located at 4390 Old Sterlington Rd, Monroe, LA 71203. Don’t have a bucket? Don’t worry! They’ll provide them for free!

