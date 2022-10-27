Senior veterans given the flight of a lifetime

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Veterans from nursing homes across the area came to Winnsboro Municipal Airport for an exhilarating experience.

Workers from Plantation Manor Nursing Home and Dream Flights helped senior veterans climb in the cockpit of a 1943 Boeing Stearman called the “Spirit Of Wisconsin.”

The plane is provided by Dream Flights, an organization that gives flights to senior veterans across the nation.

Plantation Manor assistant administrator Will Bonham helped land the deal.

“It’s great to work for a company that can sponsor something like this and you know provide these services to our residents our veterans,” said Bonham.

Veterans received a flight certificate and a cap after the flight and were honored by the Franklin Parish Junior ROTC. Bonham likes seeing the residents’ reactions after the flight.

“Great service and you know, just to look at their faces when they get on the plane and get off the plane it’s really great to see,” said Bonham.

One veteran passenger, Gerald Holloway served in the Airborne division and rarely stayed in the plane for landing. He loved riding in the classic piece of machinery.

“I always jumped out of an airplane, this day I jumped in and was able to land on the ground,” said Holloway. “It’s been a while since I’ve been up, so when I went up and came back down, it was really great.”

Bonham is honored to give back to the residents he serves, who served our country.

“I’m really grateful for Dream Flights for providing this for us, it’s all about the veterans and all about our elderly residents,” said Bonham.

More information on helping Dream Flights and how they give to veterans is on their website.

