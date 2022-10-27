Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

One person escapes RV fire in Monroe, another person dies

By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 27, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recreational vehicle fire in Monroe took the life of a man in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

The Monroe Fire Department says they were called to the 2100 block of Louisville Ave. just before 6 a.m. where they found the RV engulfed in flames.

One person had already escaped the RV when MFD arrived and told the firemen there was another person inside. Once the fire was extinguished, MFD says they found the body of an adult man.

The identities of the victim and the survivor have not been released yet so that family can be notified first.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

