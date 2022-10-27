Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Mangham football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week

Dragons have outscored opponents 390 to 143
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Dragons have had a season to remember and it still isn’t over. Behind the legs of Jalen Williams, the #1 running back in the state, Mangham has had one of the most explosive offenses in Louisiana. Now Scott Wilcher’s team sits at 7-1 with all the confidence in the world but they are still far from their main goal of a state championship.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
State Representative Edmond Jordan (D), District 29.
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
Laranza McDaniel, accused of brandishing a gun inside a convenience store
Monroe man accused of damaging store, waving gun with customers inside
Guilty verdict
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of West Monroe resident, faces life in prison
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Landry Lyddy led the Bulldogs to overtime
Former Calvary Baptist quarterback comes in clutch for La Tech
Bulldogs drop Homecoming game to Owls, 42-41
Louisiana Tech loses overtime showdown to Rice
Friday Night Blitz highlights from Week 8
West Monroe wins big over Ouachita in Game of the Week, Ruston defeats West Ouachita and Neville claims victory at Tioga
More highlights from Week 8
OCS beats Cedar Creek to remain unbeaten at home, Mangham runs over Ferriday and Jena defeats Bunkie to stay undefeated in District 2-3A