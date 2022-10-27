Mangham football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
Dragons have outscored opponents 390 to 143
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Dragons have had a season to remember and it still isn’t over. Behind the legs of Jalen Williams, the #1 running back in the state, Mangham has had one of the most explosive offenses in Louisiana. Now Scott Wilcher’s team sits at 7-1 with all the confidence in the world but they are still far from their main goal of a state championship.
