Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announces 2022 Christmas Parade theme

Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announces 2022 Christmas Parade theme
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announced the 2022 Christmas Parade theme Wednesday morning at Alley Park in West Monroe.

This year’s theme is called “Christmas Past and Present.” The announcement happened while city officials from both sides of the river were present on Oct. 26, 2022.

The City of West Monroe also announced its purchase of the holiday wagon. Visitors and residents can hop on the wagon with a purchase of a ticket to tour Christmas lights in downtown West Monroe and downtown Monroe during the holiday season every Friday and Saturday, beginning Nov. 25 until Dec. 23.

The Kiwanis Club says the day of the Christmas Parade is a remarkable time to help grow the twin city communities.

The parade is preparing to roll through the twin cities on Dec. 3.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
CARROLL VS
LHSAA suspends Carroll coaches following skirmish
Laranza McDaniel, accused of brandishing a gun inside a convenience store
Monroe man accused of damaging store, waving gun with customers inside
State Representative Edmond Jordan (D), District 29.
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
Guilty verdict
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of West Monroe resident, faces life in prison

Latest News

Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands across NELA in 2023
Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands across NELA in 2023
Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands across NELA in 2023
Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands across NELA in 2023
Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announces 2022 Christmas Parade theme
Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announces 2022 Christmas Parade theme
Dew Point Temperatures
KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler