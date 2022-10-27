Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announces 2022 Christmas Parade theme

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announced the 2022 Christmas Parade theme Wednesday morning at Alley Park in West Monroe.

This year’s theme is called “Christmas Past and Present.” The announcement happened while city officials from both sides of the river were present on Oct. 26, 2022.

The City of West Monroe also announced its purchase of the holiday wagon. Visitors and residents can hop on the wagon with a purchase of a ticket to tour Christmas lights in downtown West Monroe and downtown Monroe during the holiday season every Friday and Saturday, beginning Nov. 25 until Dec. 23.

The Kiwanis Club says the day of the Christmas Parade is a remarkable time to help grow the twin city communities.

The parade is preparing to roll through the twin cities on Dec. 3.

