Kiroli Elementary Annual Pumpkin and Poems contest

Students had the opportunity to submit pumpkins and Halloween-themed poems.
By Gabby Ballew
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kiroli Elementary School held its annual Pumpkin and Poems contest just in time for Halloween.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade students were able to submit a design for the pumpkins. They were also able to turn in a Halloween-themed poem.

The categories for the pumpkins and poems ranged from scary, funny, unique, pretty, literary and mini-pumpkins.

Prizes and treat bags were given to the students who won the contest in each category.

Parents are asked to come tomorrow, Oct. 28 to pick up their child’s pumpkin.

Scroll down to check out the pumpkins and poems entered in the contest.

