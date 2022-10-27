Health Benefits of eating apples with Nutritionist Jen Avis!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s national apple day, and nutritionist Jen Avis informs us of the great benefits of eating apples.

Avis said apples are low on the Glycemic index, which means they will not raise your blood sugars. She also said that apples contain soluble fibers, which gives them a high fulness factor.

Avis said apples are one fruit you want to buy organic. She added that apples are good for this time of year because it offers benefits to your immune system, which could help you from catching any sicknesses.

Avis said apples are:

Anticarcinogenic

Antiviral

Anti-Inflammatory

Avis also shared a recipe for a healthy and delicious dessert.

First, she said she cores a baked apple, adds allulose, some butter, and cinnamon, and then adds a couple of pecan halves. She said altogether the meal is less than 150 calories.

