Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Health Benefits of eating apples with Nutritionist Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis gives the health benefits of eating apples.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s national apple day, and nutritionist Jen Avis informs us of the great benefits of eating apples.

Avis said apples are low on the Glycemic index, which means they will not raise your blood sugars. She also said that apples contain soluble fibers, which gives them a high fulness factor.

Avis said apples are one fruit you want to buy organic. She added that apples are good for this time of year because it offers benefits to your immune system, which could help you from catching any sicknesses.

Avis said apples are:

  • Anticarcinogenic
  • Antiviral
  • Anti-Inflammatory

Avis also shared a recipe for a healthy and delicious dessert.

First, she said she cores a baked apple, adds allulose, some butter, and cinnamon, and then adds a couple of pecan halves. She said altogether the meal is less than 150 calories.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CARROLL VS
LHSAA suspends Carroll coaches following skirmish
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says
Monroe Fire Department
18-wheeler catches fire in Monroe near liquid oxygen, area now determined safe
Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank, police say

Latest News

Join the Lea Joyner Memorial United Methodist Church for Trick or Trunk
Trick or Trunk at Lea Joyner Church
Nutritionist Jen Avis gives the health benefits of eating apples.
Health Benefits of eating apples with Nutritionist Jen Avis!
Join the Lea Joyner Memorial United Methodist Church for Trick or Trunk
Trick or Trunk
Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands across NELA in 2023
Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands across NELA in 2023