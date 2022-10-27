Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Former northeast Louisiana football player brings new product to the field

Mittz can be seen around the nation in the college and high school ranks
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Wossman football star, Ethan Howell has made a new ground breaking product for the gridiron. A glove that looks like a ski glove but is used for players to learn how to not hold. “Mittz” has been catching on in the college and football ranks, Neville is one of the many schools that has quickly grabbed on to the new product. Ethan Howell explains how he came up with his new product.

