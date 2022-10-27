Election day information: How to find your sample voting ballot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 midterm elections are just around the corner, and you might be wondering what exactly is on the ballot.

Various things that would be specialized to your area could be on your ballot. For example, if you live in Lincoln Parish, you cannot vote for a candidate running for a position in Ouachita Parish.

Read the list below for detailed instructions on accessing a sample ballot made specifically for you.

Visit sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/Pages/default.aspx On the top-right of the page, you will see “quick links”. Hover over that to find “voter portal”. Click on voter portal Once you are at this step, you will have the option to search by voter, search by parish, or view election results. To see the exact ballot you will see in the voting booth, click on “search by voter”. Once you are at this step, you will need to enter your first name, last name, zip code and birth month/year. You are now in your personal voting portal! Here, you will be able to see your early voting location, election day voting location, sample ballot, election dates, and more.

The Secretary of State’s website clarifies “This is a sample ballot provided as a convenience to voters two weeks prior to an election to mark and print in preparation for voting in person and may not contain disqualified candidates. It is not an official ballot, and the Secretary of State’s Office does not store or track selections made on the ballot details screen.”

Early voting in Louisiana began on October 25 and will end on November 1. Election day is November 8. To know where to vote, visit your voter portal.

Arkansas and Mississippi do not have this same feature on their Secretary of State websites, but you can still find general ballot information.

For information regarding Arkansas ballots, visit the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website.

For information regarding Mississippi ballots, visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.