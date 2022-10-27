Car burglary suspect wanted by Sterlington PD, considered armed and dangerous

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of stealing firearms out of cars.

Officers say they have an arrest warrant for Mahlik Robinson regarding recent car burglaries in Sterlington.

SPD says Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous due to him taking firearms out of vehicles, some of which were loaded.

If anyone knows of Robinson’s location, SPD says to approach him and contact law enforcement immediately.

SPD says they want to remind the community to lock their car doors.

