Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Car burglary suspect wanted by Sterlington PD, considered armed and dangerous

(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of stealing firearms out of cars.

Officers say they have an arrest warrant for Mahlik Robinson regarding recent car burglaries in Sterlington.

SPD says Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous due to him taking firearms out of vehicles, some of which were loaded.

If anyone knows of Robinson’s location, SPD says to approach him and contact law enforcement immediately.

SPD says they want to remind the community to lock their car doors.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CARROLL VS
Interim head football coach named for Carroll High School
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says
Monroe Fire Department
18-wheeler catches fire in Monroe near liquid oxygen, area now determined safe
Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank, police say

Latest News

CARROLL VS
Interim head football coach named for Carroll High School
ULM cancels Bayouval 2022 festival due to inclement weather
ULM cancels Bayouval 2022 Music Festival
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/27
Smith is accused of sex trafficking children in the NELA and East Mississippi areas.
Vidalia man accused of sex trafficking children in NELA and Mississippi