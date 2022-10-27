Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands across NELA in 2023
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana is expanding.

The organization is adding new sites in three cities across northeast Louisiana: Monroe, Bastrop, and Farmerville.

Clubhouses in northeast Louisiana are currently operating in West Monroe, Ruston, Jonesboro, and Dubach. Once the new sites open, the club will continue to provide area youth with social learning, academic support, and other enrichment activities.

CEO Eldonta Osborne of the Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana says due to the lack of resources in underserved communities, children need them now more than ever.

The added sites are expected to begin operating in early 2023.

