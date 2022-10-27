141 Loft in Monroe has broken elevator, resident in wheelchair says she’s trapped

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A woman with a disability said she’s been stranded in her apartment for almost two weeks because the elevator has been broken.

“I sell vintage clothes and I can’t get to the post office to mail off my orders, I can’t get downstairs to get my inventory out of the mailbox, we can’t go get food,” said Corina Platt. Platt said she’s trapped on the seventh floor of 141 Lofts in Downtown Monroe. She’s missing a hip, which is why she uses a wheelchair.

Platt said the elevator has been out for a week and a half now. She said tenants who can walk can use the stairs, but she’s become a prisoner in her own apartment.

“We’ve been told almost every day that it’s going to be fixed maybe, today, and then he comes out, it doesn’t happen, it’s scheduled again for the next day and so on,” said Platt.

According to Monroe Assistant Fire Prevention Chief Brandon Paine, this isn’t the first time the elevators have been an issue.

“About this time last year, it was a catastrophic elevator failure, it took them about three months to diagnose the problem, figure out what caused it, and get the problem corrected,” said Paine.

He said he responded to another elevator complaint last week.

“Although this is not a fire code violation, Monroe Fire does try to work with the residents, especially the ones with disabilities, to have a game plan in case of emergency,” said Paine.

The elevator company, Otis, said they expect it to be running by the end of the day, Oct. 27.

“I just want to have a working elevator, no matter what, if it breaks down I’d like to have one in its place, I’d like to have two elevators that work. I don’t think that’s asking too much for an eight-story apartment building,” explained Platt.

The building actually has three elevators, but this is the only one being fixed. KNOE reached out to the apartment owners, PNM, who have yet to respond.

