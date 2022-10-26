Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigns for Governor in El Dorado

Sanders highlighted her platform, which includes phasing out the state income tax, reducing violent crime, and improving literacy for school children.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EL DORADO, AR. (KNOE) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned for Governor of Arkansas in El Dorado on October 26.

Sanders served as White House Press Secretary for President Donald Trump from 2017-2019.

She says one of her top priorities is eliminating the state income tax.

“It is making sure that we are modernizing and bringing technology savings into our government,” Sanders told KNOE. “Making it run effectively and efficiently and passing on those savings to the taxpayer.”

In addition, Sanders has proposed a Truth-In-Sentencing measure to deter violent crime.

“We have to make sure that people understand that when they commit a crime, and they get a sentence, they are actually going to have to fulfill what that sentence is,” Sanders explained. “Right now, we have a lot of violent offenders that are let back out and into the communities.”

Sanders says she is also focused on improving education in the “Natural State.”

She says currently, only 31% of third graders in Arkansas can read at grade level.

“If they don’t hit that basic benchmark at that moment, there is a 70% chance that they will have a lifetime in poverty,” said Sanders. “That’s why we have to make this such a huge focus of our education policy.”

If elected, Sanders says her first budget will include funds to tackle the literacy shortfall in schools.

“Focusing on making sure that our teachers have the training and resources they need to teach the science of reading is a big part of that,” Sanders explained to KNOE. “Also making sure we are deploying reading coaches into the hardest hit districts in the state.”

Early voting in Arkansas is already underway. Election Day is November 8.

