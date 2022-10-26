Monroe Fire Department evaluating fire near possible liquid oxygen leak

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An 18-wheeler has caught on fire near a liquid oxygen tank, says Monroe Fire Department Chief Shabrodrick Jones.

Monroe Police Department and MFD are on the scene and have blocked off Washington St. at Newcomb. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A hazardous materials team is examining the site. No evacuations have been made so far.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.

