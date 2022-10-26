Monroe City Council says no to drug/alcohol recovery center on Stubbs Avenue

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council says no to a new drug and alcohol recovery center on Stubbs Avenue.

A plan to build a new low-intensity recovery center did not receive enough votes to move forward on October 25.

Owners of Legacy Recovery Services planned to purchase a building in the 1400 block of Stubbs Avenue for over $1 million.

They planned to build a 48-bed male recovery center for those struggling with alcohol and drug addictions.

The council voted against introducing the ordinance on October 25. It comes after they agreed to defer the item in September after residents and business owners came out against the project.

“We met with city officials, our realtor, and our architect at the building in May regarding the intended use of the building,” explained Joe Montgomery of Legacy Recovery Services. “We were given nothing but positive feedback. Everything was looking back until September when someone had an issue with the class of people that we would be serving at the building, and now here we are.”

Councilwoman Gretchen Ezernack was the only council member in favor of introducing the ordinance.

