Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.(Indiana State Police)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a southern Indiana field.

According to WAVE, police have one person in custody in connection to his death and the second suspect, the child’s mother, remains at large.

During a press conference on Oct. 26, state police identified the boy as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan.

The boy’s body was found on April 16, around 7:30 p.m. inside a suitcase by a person who was mushroom hunting in the area, according to investigators.

Police reported two felony warrants were issued in the case on Oct. 14.

One was for Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, who was arrested recently in San Francisco, California, according to police.

The other was issued for the child’s mother, Dejuane Anderson, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia, who police are still searching for.

During the press conference, Sgt. Carey Huls with the Indiana State Police said there was very little for investigators to work with in the beginning because there were no witnesses, no family and the road is not one that is heavily traveled.

State police received thousands of tips on a tip line dedicated to the case, but Huls said none of the tips lead to an association with the case.

Huls said there was no sign of trauma and the child‘s death was connected to electrolyte imbalance.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
State Representative Edmond Jordan (D), District 29.
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
Laranza McDaniel, accused of brandishing a gun inside a convenience store
Monroe man accused of damaging store, waving gun with customers inside
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

Latest News

Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Putin monitors practice launches by Russia’s nuclear forces
Remembering Jean Kuczka and Alexandria Bell, who died in a school shooting on Monday.
Remembering 2 victims killed in Missouri school shooting
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5...
No US-born Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950