Wellspring meets to discuss improving domestic violence services

The Wellspring and various community partners hosted a meeting today to collaborate with one another on improving resources for domestic violence.
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wellspring and various community partners joined together today to host a “safer task force” meeting as a chance to bring awareness to the shocking truths of domestic violence.

Anyone who encounters victims or survivors of domestic violence from area parishes discussed what is working for them and what they can do to improve services. Cindy Roach, the Director of Rural Victim Services, says the goal is to find ways to keep victims safe and hold offenders accountable.

While the meeting was an opportunity for collaboration, it was also a chance for one survivor of domestic violence to share her story. Shayla Kennedy, the high risk coordinator for the Ouachita Parish Family Justice Center and the Wellspring, shared her poem titled ‘Love on a two way street’.

This poem shared some of her own personal experiences with domestic violence along with common daily struggles of being on the inside.

“It’s time to become my own ‘She-ro’. Turn the page and start the next chapter. I’m going to focus on accomplishing my goals and dreams until I obtain my happily ever after. You see, I found love on a two way street, and what I lost on that lonely highway was actually me.”

Kennedy says her hope is to encourage other victims to take action and utilize resources available.

“They feel that I’ve never been through anything, so a lot of times it helps them to know that i have already been there and that I’ve crossed that hurdle, and that they can cross it too,” Kennedy says

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the Wellspring crisis hotline at 1-888-411-1333.

Other resources:

Caldwell: 318-412-0226

Catahoula: 318-348-3005

Concordia: 318-348-3005

LaSalle: 318-348-3005

Madison: 318-412-0226

Morehouse: 318-281-3655

Richland: 318-412-0226

Tensas: 318-412-0226

