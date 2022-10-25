Monroe man accused of damaging store, waving gun with customers inside

Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Laranza McDaniel, accused of brandishing a gun inside a convenience store(Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after being accused of pointing a gun at an employee in a convenience store.

Laranza McDaniel is accused of taking out a gun while in Now Save 16, located at 3700 Jackson St. in Monroe. MPD says surveillance footage shows McDaniel damaging property inside the store while customers were there.

The victim, a Now Save 16 employee, says McDaniel went outside and pointed the firearm at him through the front door.

McDaniel was later found and arrested at the 1800 block of Morton St. He was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, disturbing the peace, and simple criminal damage to property.

