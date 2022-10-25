Man found guilty in 2020 murder of West Monroe resident, faces life in prison
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a West Monroe resident in 2020.
The jury unanimously found Lester Ramsey, Jr. guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Cadarion Buggs, 21.
Police say Ramsey told them he hit Buggs in the head with a hammer after an argument, wrapped his body in a rug and dumped him in an alley in Monroe.
Ramsey will be sentenced in December and faces life in prison.
